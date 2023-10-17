WHO ARE WE? Wallace police looking for booze bandits

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them catch two booze bandits.

Wallace police released surveillance photos of the two men who recently visited the ABC store on Strawberry Lane.

Police said they stashed bottles of liquor in their clothes and then walked out of the store.

The two got into a dark grey or brown Ford pickup truck.

Police said the two apparently thought no one would see them hide the bottles, but the store’s surveillance cameras certainly did their job.

If you know who the men are you should call Wallace police at 910-285-2126.

