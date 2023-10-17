What to expect during ECU’s Homecoming week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Homecoming week is back for yet another year of fun, only this year the theme is “Surfin’ ECU.”

Events will be held for both students and alumni all week.

The week was kicked off Monday night with the annual Cannonball Kickoff at the Student Center.

Some student events consist of Skit Night. There, various student organizations will perform dances and skits. Also happening is a bingo competition for students, staff, and families.

On Friday, Paint It Purple and Freeboot Friday will take place ahead of kick-off at 2 p.m. Saturday for the home game against UNC Charlotte.

Alumni events like an alumni awards dinner, a black alumni mixer, a tailgate, and a networking event will take place throughout the weekend.

Amanda Murer with the ECU Alumni Association says planning for homecoming took the better part of a year, seeing the ECU community come together is what matters most.

“A great time with lots of Pirate pride, and we of course just want to celebrate that. I can tell you that I enjoy seeing all the happy faces, people coming back, the parade is always a great time,” said Murer. “We’re actually going to have the Alumni Center open with chairs set up on 5th Street all setup. It’s just a great energy and all things Pirate and ECU.”

Community events like a canned food drive will happen on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

“It’s about everyone coming home. It’s about ECU being a place that you can come together and so for them to be able to interact with alumni award winners and our community folks, and also to see what ECU and Eastern Carolina mean to each other and then be a part of that, it’s really something special,” said ECU Student Engagement Senior Associate Director Hank Bowen.

To get involved in the ECU Alumni Association for homecoming this week and beyond, visit here.

For a full list of events this week, you can also find that here.

