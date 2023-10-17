U.S. Postal Service hosting multiple job fairs in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Those looking for full-time, part-time, or seasonal jobs are in luck. The U.S. Postal Service is hosting two job fairs, one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday.

The first job fair will be held Tuesday morning in Jacksonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s at the Main Post Office in town at 719 New Bridge Street.

The second fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kinston’s Main Post Office site at 208 Caswell Street.

USPS representatives will be on hand at both events to provide information and answer questions about open positions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.