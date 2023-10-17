UNC women’s basketball in preseason top 25, Duke receives votes
LSU preseason favorite in AP Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Record PtsPrv
1. LSU (35) 0-0 8999
2. UConn (1) 0-0 8556
3. Iowa 0-0 7803
4. UCLA 0-0 75714
5. Utah 0-0 7428
6. South Carolina 0-0 7131
7. Ohio St. 0-0 71112
8. Virginia Tech 0-0 6614
9. Indiana 0-0 6252
10. Notre Dame 0-0 54610
11. Tennessee 0-0 54024
12. Mississippi 0-0 450-
13. Texas 0-0 42815
14. Maryland 0-0 3927
15. Stanford 0-0 3895
16. North Carolina 0-0 37520
17. Louisville 0-0 308-
18. Florida St. 0-0 292-
19. Baylor 0-0 268-
20. Colorado 0-0 25721
21. Southern Cal 0-0 209-
22. Creighton 0-0 123-
23. Illinois 0-0 82-
24. Washington St 0-0 6123
25. Mississippi St. 0-0 54-
Others receiving votes: Kansas St 47, NC State 34, Kansas 26, Texas A&M 20, Iowa St. 18, Gonzaga 15, Duke 7, Nebraska 5, Miami 3, UNLV 2, Washington 2, Toledo 1, Oregon 1, Villanova 1, Arizona 1.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.