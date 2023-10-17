UNC women’s basketball in preseason top 25, Duke receives votes

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record PtsPrv

1. LSU (35) 0-0 8999

2. UConn (1) 0-0 8556

3. Iowa 0-0 7803

4. UCLA 0-0 75714

5. Utah 0-0 7428

6. South Carolina 0-0 7131

7. Ohio St. 0-0 71112

8. Virginia Tech 0-0 6614

9. Indiana 0-0 6252

10. Notre Dame 0-0 54610

11. Tennessee 0-0 54024

12. Mississippi 0-0 450-

13. Texas 0-0 42815

14. Maryland 0-0 3927

15. Stanford 0-0 3895

16. North Carolina 0-0 37520

17. Louisville 0-0 308-

18. Florida St. 0-0 292-

19. Baylor 0-0 268-

20. Colorado 0-0 25721

21. Southern Cal 0-0 209-

22. Creighton 0-0 123-

23. Illinois 0-0 82-

24. Washington St 0-0 6123

25. Mississippi St. 0-0 54-

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 47, NC State 34, Kansas 26, Texas A&M 20, Iowa St. 18, Gonzaga 15, Duke 7, Nebraska 5, Miami 3, UNLV 2, Washington 2, Toledo 1, Oregon 1, Villanova 1, Arizona 1.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.