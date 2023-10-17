Advertise With Us
UNC women’s basketball in preseason top 25, Duke receives votes

LSU preseason favorite in AP Poll
LSU guard Raigyne Moncrief (11), left joins guards Danielle Ballard (32), DaShawn Harden (24)...
LSU guard Raigyne Moncrief (11), left joins guards Danielle Ballard (32), DaShawn Harden (24) and Jeanne Kenney (5) as they celebrate with the trophy after defeating Michigan 64-62 in their NCAA college basketball game in the championship match of the Barclays Classic Women's Invitational, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record PtsPrv

1. LSU (35) 0-0 8999

2. UConn (1) 0-0 8556

3. Iowa 0-0 7803

4. UCLA 0-0 75714

5. Utah 0-0 7428

6. South Carolina 0-0 7131

7. Ohio St. 0-0 71112

8. Virginia Tech 0-0 6614

9. Indiana 0-0 6252

10. Notre Dame 0-0 54610

11. Tennessee 0-0 54024

12. Mississippi 0-0 450-

13. Texas 0-0 42815

14. Maryland 0-0 3927

15. Stanford 0-0 3895

16. North Carolina 0-0 37520

17. Louisville 0-0 308-

18. Florida St. 0-0 292-

19. Baylor 0-0 268-

20. Colorado 0-0 25721

21. Southern Cal 0-0 209-

22. Creighton 0-0 123-

23. Illinois 0-0 82-

24. Washington St 0-0 6123

25. Mississippi St. 0-0 54-

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 47, NC State 34, Kansas 26, Texas A&M 20, Iowa St. 18, Gonzaga 15, Duke 7, Nebraska 5, Miami 3, UNLV 2, Washington 2, Toledo 1, Oregon 1, Villanova 1, Arizona 1.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

