Two sentenced in Beaufort County restaurant robbery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been sentenced in the October 2022 robbery of a restaurant in Aurora.

Beaufort County deputies say that on September 27th, 30-year-old Justin Paul of Shallotte and 51-year-old Gerald Adams, Jr. of Washington were convicted and sentenced for the robbery at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant that happened on October 24, 2022.

Both men were convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Paul was sentenced to up to 13 years and 10 months in prison.

Adams Jr. was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

