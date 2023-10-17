Sports Spotlight: Farmville Central’s Whaley leading Jaguars volleyball team with milestone play and her voice

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central volleyball is one of the best teams in the east again this season. They are 18-3 so far.

Senior Savannah Whaley has led the perennial powerhouse with her play and voice.

We feature her in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“At first, I did cheer. That was for like seven years,” says Farmville Central senior Savannah Whaley, Then I was just like I am kind of over it. I am just going to go pick up a volleyball. I went to EC JVC the club in Greenville. Coach Wendy she helped me a lot and I have just loved it ever since.

Farmville Central senior Savannah Whaley is a three-sport athlete for the Jaguars playing soccer, track and field, and volleyball. The senior still uses her cheer background to pump up her Jaguar teammates each point.

“You just have to learn your role, put as much effort as you can in your role,

says Whaley, “And just don’t give up on your teammates.”

“We definitely depend on her a lot,” says Farmville Central head coach Courtney Pitt, “On and off the court being vocal and being a leader as far as her actions too. I’m really proud of her.”

Savannah on the court not only leads as a leader but with her play. She is the team leader in digs and kills.

“When I see it open, full force, no block, it is exciting,” says Whaley.

Whaley recently got her 1000th career kill for Farmville Central

“It means a lot. I think a player in generally just being able to get it means the team relies on you a lot,” says Pitt.

“That was one of my biggest goals was 1000 kills when I was a senior,” says Whaley, “My other goal was to get Pepsi Spotlight. Seeing me reach my goals means a lot and I’m excited to set some more goals and reach them as well.”

One of those goals on the table this week in the conference tournament

“Ayden-Grifton,” says Whaley, “I just really want to beat them this year.”

Rival Ayden-Grifton has beaten the Jags twice this season. The Chargers respect the Jags senior tremendously.

“Savannah Whaley. She’s the bomb,” says Ayden-Grifton head coach Nicole Waters, “That’s it she is phenomenal. When I see her get from row I get a little nervous.”

Regardless of how the next few weeks go, Whaley’s play will take her to the college volleyball ranks next fall when she joins the program at UNC Pembroke.

“Ever since I visited I was like OK, this is my second home. Where I want to be my next four years,” says Whaley.

The Eastern Plains Conference Tournament runs through Wednesday. The state playoffs start next week.

