Political Science expert talks about risk as President Biden plans trip to Israel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The White House announced Tuesday morning that President Joe Biden will be traveling to Israel on Wednesday just weeks after Hamas’ surprise attacks and amidst what has been described as an all-out siege by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

While in Israel, the president will get a briefing on Israel’s war strategies, according to the U.S. State Secretary.

“The president believes that this is exactly the right time to go to Israel and to go to Jordan to speak to other leaders in the region about the humanitarian assistance that we want to make sure it gets into Gaza about Israeli plans and intentions going forward,” said John Kirby, the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

One local political science expert says the trip could be a great risk.

“It’s a possibility that Biden will come under fire, and this will be incredibly dangerous. I mean, he’s gonna be in the middle of a war zone,” said Hanna Kassab, assistant professor of political science and security studies at East Carolina University,

Nonetheless, Biden is looking to achieve two main goals.

“He wants to show our alliance with Israel right now. Israel is under attack, and Iran has become more vocal about its support of Hamas, so the United States has to assure its ally Israel that there will be support and assistance in this time of great need. The second thing is in light of all the refugees in Gaza. Biden will also be going to Jordan to discuss taking refugees and Jordan and Egypt,” said Kassab.

While Israel is looking to completely destroy Hamas, Kassab says that will be quite a difficult task.

“Everything needs to be done to ensure this doesn’t happen again. This would require the removal of Hamas from the Gaza Strip once and for all. However, I see that it’s going to be a very difficult and dangerous task, and Israeli soldiers are going to have to face great difficulty, which could be in the form of heavy fire booby traps,” said Kassab.

Especially with Gaza having tunnels throughout their city, and Kassab says that may only help Hamas.

“The tunnels can be used to get resources from outside, and so resupply is easier with the tunnels,” said Kassab.

Blinken also announced the U.S. and Israel have agreed to come up with a plan to enable international humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza. This is also why Biden will be headed to Jordan following the Israel trip.

