POLICE: Washington man facing charges in Kinston after resisting arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they put a Washington man behind bars with multiple warrants for arrest.

The Kinston Police Department says Timothy Brinson, 44, was wanted for felony probation and failing to register an address as a sex offender.

Brinson, who authorities say is from Washington and was living in Kinston, was found at 107 East Peyton Avenue Monday night around 9:20 p.m.

Police say Brinson was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

The situation remains under investigation and additional charges are expected, according to officials.

