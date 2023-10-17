Advertise With Us
POLICE: Washington man facing charges in Kinston after resisting arrest

Brinson was arrested by KPD Tuesday night, Oct. 16 around 9:20 p.m.
Brinson was arrested by KPD Tuesday night, Oct. 16 around 9:20 p.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they put a Washington man behind bars with multiple warrants for arrest.

The Kinston Police Department says Timothy Brinson, 44, was wanted for felony probation and failing to register an address as a sex offender.

Brinson, who authorities say is from Washington and was living in Kinston, was found at 107 East Peyton Avenue Monday night around 9:20 p.m.

Police say Brinson was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

The situation remains under investigation and additional charges are expected, according to officials.

