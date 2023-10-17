Pitt Community College invites public to Health Sciences info fair Oct. 26

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt Community College’s Health Science Division wants to showcase their programs to the public in an upcoming information fair.

High school students and the Pitt County community are invited to a career information fair hosted by Pitt Community College’s Health Science Division. This event is scheduled for Oct. 26 with public and private school students touring in the morning. Home school students and the public may tour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

PCC says the event will feature interactive simulations that introduce visitors to the Health Science’s facilities and how they operate. The last simulated tour will begin at 5:45 p.m.

“This is PCC’s second career fair focused solely on promoting health care careers,” said Tami Flynn, co-chair of the PCC Health Sciences Career Fair. “It will offer attendees an opportunity to see firsthand the different types of healthcare professionals and how they collaborate with one another to provide quality patient care. It will also showcase the programs Pitt offers to prepare people for those careers.”

Parts of the event will be hosted in the college’s William E. Fulford and Herman Simon buildings and Davenport Multipurpose Room.

Representatives from the community college’s 23 Health Sciences programs will be there to answer any questions, discuss curricula, or special admission requirements.

Attendees will have the opportunity to apply for admission and to learn more about any requirements.

This fair is free and no pre-registration is required, according to the college. Parking will also be free and available outside the Fulford Building.

