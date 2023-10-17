Advertise With Us
NC Maritime Museum Adds Resources to Assist Vision-Impaired

the museum gears up for an official rollout of its new NaviLens technology.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Today marks the beginning and the end of some amenities at one Eastern Carolina Museum.

The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort held its final round of group ferry tours to Shackleford Island for the season.

But you still be able to hear detailed descriptions of everything on the island back at the museum as the museum gears up for an official rollout of its new NaviLens technology.

The NaviLens app was designed to help visually impaired people navigate any area if they only have limited assistance.

In the museum, the app connects to your phone and works similarly to QR Codes opening a window to a detailed description of all the facts connected to any given exhibit. Museum staff spoke about the innovation of this new technology.

“It just opens up what we can say about the artifacts that we find and we can provide a lot more information than we can just on the sign in the museum,” said educational guide Courtney Felton.

“From the blind community and the low vision community going out on the ferry, going out to an island may not be the most comfortable setting for them, and the same for museums. I mean everything’s behind plexiglass there’s not always that much tactile. Having this NaviLens program has made it so that it empowers them. Come in and experience it on their own terms at their own speed,” said museum associate curator Christine Brin.

NaviLens is available to download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Use within the museum is free to all patrons.

