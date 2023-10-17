More details released in Wilson County mother charged with murdering 5-month-old son

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wilson County have released more details in the arrest of a mother and her boyfriend in the death of her 5-month-old son.

Elyssa Kucharski is charged with murder, felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death, while Taylor Lucas is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, accessory after the fact of felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death.

Deputies went to the couple’s home on Little Rock Church Road back on the night of September 28th.

There they found the body of Ragnar Kucharski. Deputies say their investigation shows the child had been deceased for some time before the Department of Social Services requested a welfare check.

Deputies say it was apparent that neither the mother nor Lucas called for help to save Ragnar’s life.

The two were arrested on Monday.

Kucharski is being held without bond, while Lucas, who is not the biological father, was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they are still awaiting an autopsy to learn exactly how the child died.

Records show that Kucharski had previously pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury in 2021 and had surrendered two other children to the Wilson County Department of Social Services.

