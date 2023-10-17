Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

More details released in Wilson County mother charged with murdering 5-month-old son

Elyssa Kucharski is charged with murder, felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death,...
Elyssa Kucharski is charged with murder, felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death, while Taylor Lucas is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, accessory after the fact of felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death.(Wilson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wilson County have released more details in the arrest of a mother and her boyfriend in the death of her 5-month-old son.

Elyssa Kucharski is charged with murder, felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death, while Taylor Lucas is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, accessory after the fact of felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death.

Deputies went to the couple’s home on Little Rock Church Road back on the night of September 28th.

There they found the body of Ragnar Kucharski. Deputies say their investigation shows the child had been deceased for some time before the Department of Social Services requested a welfare check.

Deputies say it was apparent that neither the mother nor Lucas called for help to save Ragnar’s life.

The two were arrested on Monday.

Kucharski is being held without bond, while Lucas, who is not the biological father, was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they are still awaiting an autopsy to learn exactly how the child died.

Records show that Kucharski had previously pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury in 2021 and had surrendered two other children to the Wilson County Department of Social Services.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Sasser on 'The Voice'
Goldsboro singer makes his way to the big stage on ‘The Voice’
Elyssa Kucharski
Wilson County mother charged with murdering 5-month-old son
Logan Clark
Lenoir County teacher resigns after sex charge with student in Jones County
Jerry Simmons headshot
Former New Bern High School principal speaks on controversy surrounding grades of football players
A home in Greenville's College View Historic District was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire.
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire

Latest News

Marines at Camp Lejeune hit the gym this morning to participate in the Warrior Athlete...
Camp Lejeune marines take physical fitness test
A website created by ECU journalism professors by voters.
ECU professors create Pitt Co. candidate website for local voters
Brinson was arrested by KPD Tuesday night, Oct. 16 around 9:20 p.m.
POLICE: Washington man facing charges in Kinston after resisting arrest
William Wilson
High-ranking New Bern gang member sentenced to over 19 years in federal prison