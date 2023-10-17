Marines Take W.A.R.R Fitness Test

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of our nation’s armed forces put their physical fitness to the test in one part of the east.

Marines at Camp Lejeune hit the gym this morning to participate in the Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resilience or WARR Human Health Initiative.

This is a 12-week baseline comprehensive fitness performance assessment. Marines also learn about injury prevention, nutrition, sleep, hygiene, and training for performance with the WARR Center. The test evaluates changes in the Marine’s mental and physical abilities.

We spoke with program directors and Marines participating in the assessment about the growth they’ve seen over the past three months.

“I would definitely see it with our own eyes we’re seeing Marines moving more aggressively, moving more efficiently - it’s gonna be interesting to see kind of see their post-assessment results,” instructor Raymond Anderson.

“Especially maturity when it comes to working out a lot of times marines you know we wake up so early and we train so often we stay up so late sometimes you that’s not the first thing you do in the morning I mean the only thing that we can do is be ready whatever is going on in the world doesn’t really matter the marines will keep training. In the Marines and invest their time into training you to be ready so we’re going to invest our time into making sure they’re physically fit to do the mission,” said Capt. Tory Delmonico.

The Marines were tested on strength, speed, and endurance during today’s assessment.

