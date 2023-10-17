Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Marines Take W.A.R.R Fitness Test

Marines Take W.A.R.R Fitness Test
By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of our nation’s armed forces put their physical fitness to the test in one part of the east.

Marines at Camp Lejeune hit the gym this morning to participate in the Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resilience or WARR Human Health Initiative.

This is a 12-week baseline comprehensive fitness performance assessment. Marines also learn about injury prevention, nutrition, sleep, hygiene, and training for performance with the WARR Center. The test evaluates changes in the Marine’s mental and physical abilities.

We spoke with program directors and Marines participating in the assessment about the growth they’ve seen over the past three months.

“I would definitely see it with our own eyes we’re seeing Marines moving more aggressively, moving more efficiently - it’s gonna be interesting to see kind of see their post-assessment results,” instructor Raymond Anderson.

“Especially maturity when it comes to working out a lot of times marines you know we wake up so early and we train so often we stay up so late sometimes you that’s not the first thing you do in the morning I mean the only thing that we can do is be ready whatever is going on in the world doesn’t really matter the marines will keep training. In the Marines and invest their time into training you to be ready so we’re going to invest our time into making sure they’re physically fit to do the mission,” said Capt. Tory Delmonico.

The Marines were tested on strength, speed, and endurance during today’s assessment.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
A home in Greenville's College View Historic District was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire.
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Caleb Sasser on 'The Voice'
Goldsboro singer makes his way to the big stage on ‘The Voice’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says
Rosivelte Lopes and Kyle McMikle
Two arrested in connection with Dollar General heists

Latest News

Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Eastern Carolina Hospital host ninth annual remembrance ceremony
Eastern Carolina Hospital host ninth annual remembrance ceremony
Kinston's Community Health Center provides the new COVID vaccine to anyone for free.
Eastern Carolina Health Center has new COVID-19 vaccine
Students can apply to colleges/universities at no cost this week through the CFNC website.
College application process gets more affordable this week.