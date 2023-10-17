Advertise With Us
Kinston police investigating bank robbery

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a bank robbery this morning in one Eastern Carolina city.

Kinston police said that officers went to the First National Bank at 1101 W. Vernon Avenue around 10 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police provided a picture of a man in sunglasses and a surgical mask who they believe was responsible for the robbery.

We’re told that investigators are at the scene following up on leads.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 252-939-3160.

The robbery happened around 10:00 a.m.(WITN)

