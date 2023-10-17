Advertise With Us
HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats dog snacks, favorite things & daily challenges!

Russell James helps to answer this week’s questions
Help me, N.C. - Oct. 16
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.” where YOU (the viewer) asks the questions and WE answer them!

Just so you know, the “N.C.” does NOT stand for North Carolina but instead “Natalie and Charlie.” Clever right? :)

In this week’s case, while ENC AT THREE’s Charlie Ironmonger fills in for Jim Howard on the morning show over the next few days --- Russell James fills in here so that means that he’s answering questions too.

View the segment ABOVE to see if your questions made it to air...

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Judson Simpson, Lauren B Richardson and William Allen for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday.)

