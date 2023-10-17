Halloween prices are high due to inflation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Spooky season is creeping up in the east but so is inflation, and shoppers are taking that into consideration this Halloween.

Halloween stores are bustling with shoppers starting or putting the finishing touches on their costumes.

Shoppers like Patti Beamon stopped by a local Halloween store and said, “I’m just checking out the prices for Halloween to see how much everything will cost for my friend George that rides with me.”

You may have to budget a bit tighter to cover your Halloween essentials, but shoppers say that won’t interfere with their plans.

Beamon set her budget before heading into the store to shop for someone special: her skeleton passenger, who she says will be by her side until Christmas.

Beamon shared, “George, I think he’s going to come out pretty good. I just got to see how much everything is and put it all together before because I don’t want to spend that much. normally, my max is like 100 dollars. really no more, not unless it’s something really spectacular then I might go a little bit more but other than that, it’s just 100 dollars.”

Due to her budget, she was able to complete the look at $70.

Looking back at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) September report, prices for all items rose by .04% in September compared to the month before and 3.7% compared to the same time last year.

Shopper Donna Steiner says you just have to be willing to look around a bit more to make sure you’re getting the right price.

She told WITN, “We do comparison shopping, you know. I do it at local department stores, and in Walmart, Amazon, and different places so we try to find the best outfit for what they want and what’s good for them and enjoy the season.”

You may also find the prices for sweets are a bit sour this year - as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports there’s a tight sugar supply due to severe droughts in sugar cane growing regions.

Local Halloween store employees said despite the rising costs, they have seen a slight increase in the number of customers this Halloween season compared to last year’s.

They added it would be a good idea to buy Halloween items you can reuse for several seasons instead of buying new ones every year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.