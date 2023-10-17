Greenville works to lower traffic crashes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has seen a lot of growth over the past few years, which unfortunately, in turn, brings more traffic and an increase in accidents.

“Greenville is also the hub of Eastern North Carolina so everybody who lives in ENC comes into Greenville during the day time to work, to shop, to go to restaurants and different things, and when you bring all that together, it brings a lot of vehicles on the roadway and in turn creates more crashes,” Greenville Deputy Chief of Police, Chris Ivey said.

According to Deputy Chief Ivey, in 2017, the Greenville Police Department started collecting data from the state which placed the city as the number one worst place to drive in North Carolina. This sparked the implementation of the Traffic Safety Task Force. Due to their efforts, Greenville is now ranked number five for worst places to drive in the state. However, the ranking does fluctuate.

“I see where the consumption has been made in the last five years since I’ve been here because of more people moving in, people retiring, people coming back from the north and moving down, buying new houses and everything, so yes it has been very contrast and conducive so far as traffic concern,” driver, Melvin Hall said.

According to Deputy Chief Ivey, to help lower the number of crashes in the area, research is done to identify problem areas and redirect traffic flow. For example, areas downtown that have a “no left turn” sign, are there because of issues in the past with many accidents from left turn lanes. Although residents of Greenville still think the city needs some expansion.

“Since they built the highway coming from Kinston to Washington, that was a big help too you know, it took a lot of traffic off, people coming from Greenville but we still need to expand even more so,” Hall said.

Deputy Chief Ivey encourages drivers to drive slow, stay alert, and especially leave distance between the cars in front of them since this so happens to be the number one cause of crashes.

