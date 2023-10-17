Former New Bern High School principal speaks on controversy surrounding football player’s grades

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A former New Bern High School principal is sharing his side of the story after controversy surrounding the eligibility of New Bern’s High School football team based on player’s grades.

WITN obtained a copy of a letter from former principal Jerry Simmons, written on New Bern High School letterhead and dated October 15, 2023 - more than three months after he resigned from the school, that he released publicly regarding his thoughts on the NCHSAA board’s decision to order New Bern High School to forfeit all games last year where ineligible athletes dressed to play.

That included New Bern’s state championship game. The team has since forfeited five wins from this season for ineligible players.

Principal Jerry Simmons and high school counselor Heidi Ricks were both suspended with pay in late May.

In a letter that Simmons said was sent to him by Craven County Schools, Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller says that the school system’s investigation revealed evidence that Simmons directed the school data manager to change the grades of multiple students at New Bern High School - predominantly students on the school’s football team.

Miller’s letter also notes that Simmons was offered the chance to respond to the investigation on June 29th. According to the letter, Simmons refused to answer any questions about the allegations. Simmons’ resignation took effect the next day, June 30th at the end of the day.

In the letter that he sent to WITN’s Jaylen Holloway, Simmons maintains that as the school’s principal, he had the right to classify and grade students, and even admitted to changing students’ grades, noting that some teachers had 60-70% of their students that were failing. However, Simmons says students’ involvement in athletics was never considered. He said he used the power of his position “to ensure students had equitable opportunities to finish high school and pursue their postsecondary aspirations.“

He goes on to ask the community to contact state legislators and ask that they review the NCHSAA’s decision and to contact the Craven County Board of Commissioners and ask that they review the school district’s leadership and the board of education.

Simmons also provided to WITN a copy of a Craven County Schools Human Resources investigation into his actions. Both the letter to Simmons and his letter to the community are below.

WITN is following this story and we will continue to update this article once we learn more.

Letter from Craven County Schools to Jerry Simmons:

Jerry Simmon’s Response

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.