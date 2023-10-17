ECU professors create Pitt Co. candidate website for local voters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If voters in one Eastern Carolina area are looking for information on county candidates running for elections, two East Carolina University professors created a one-stop-shop resource for them.

The website, Voter411ENC.org, is intended to bring nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates.

It was built by Dr. Cindy Elmore and Dr. Brian Massey who are journalism professors at ECU.

“We think it is important that people can just go to one place and see candidates side by side and see what they stand for. So people can see how they decide to vote,” said Elmore.

Elmore and Massey say they have seen a steady decline in voting at the local level and realized the reason is that information about the candidates is hard to find in a single location.

“We need to know who they are so we can make informed choices at the voting booth so that means we make informed choices on how we want our money spent,” said Massey.

According to the professors, all 61 candidates in Pitt County were contacted numerous times and asked to complete a brief questionnaire.

Those who participated have their information and pictures posted on the website, which is free to candidates and voters.

