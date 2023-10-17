Eastern Carolina Health Center has new COVID-19 vaccine

KINSTON , N.C. (WITN) - People across Eastern Carolina can now receive the latest version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We do recommend that you get them - all ages starting from six months on up,” said lead medical assistant Teresa Suggs.

Kinston’s Community Health Center started giving out the new vaccines last week but they said there are not many people that are taking advantage of them.

“We have an open schedule, so you can pretty much get in about 15-30 minutes,” said Ambrosia Keel a medical assistant.

While the Kinston Community Health Center is not seeing appointments being filled. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 7 million Americans have received the updated vaccine.

A medical assistant for the Community Health Center says it’s also important to remember COVID is still prevalent.

“You want to stay up-to-date because Covid is still out here, and it’s still hospitalizing some people,” said Keel.

While the vaccine won’t stop you from getting COVID-19, it will help you not get as sick.

“It’s gonna help with the symptoms of COVID. I know a lot of people are skeptical about getting vaccines, so we do recommend that you get them all ages starting from six months on up,” said Suggs.

Anyone can get the COVID-19 updated vaccine at the Kinston Community Health Center for free even if they do not have insurance since they are a bridge access provider.

While adults only need one dose of the new vaccine, kids who are six months to four years old need two or three doses depending on the type of vaccine they receive. Moderna vaccine for those ages are two dose while Pfizer comes in three doses.

You will need to wait four weeks between each dose.

