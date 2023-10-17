Advertise With Us
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle

Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he spotted him having sex with a stuffed animal. (Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)(KY3)
By K8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A 55-year-old Arkansas man faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he spotted him having sex with a stuffed animal.

A judge found probable cause to charge 55-year-old Theodore T. Morgavan III with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); furnishing, possession or using prohibited articles; possession of drug paraphernalia; and public sexual indecency.

Morgavan appeared in court Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges, KAIT reports.

According to court documents, a Baxter County sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle at 12:45 a.m. last Sunday at the Midway Store and Lock, a self-storage facility.

“He stated that he observed that the vehicle was ‘rocking,’” the affidavit stated.

The deputy reported he looked inside the vehicle and saw Morgavan “having sex with a stuffed animal.”

Upon learning that Morgavan had a search waiver on file from the Arkansas Department of Community Correction, the deputy searched the vehicle and found a purse containing “two marijuana pipes and one syringe,” the documents stated.

While Morgavan was being booked into the Baxter County Detention Center, the affidavit stated another deputy found approximately three grams of methamphetamine in the purse.

The judge set Morgavan’s bond at $5,000. He’s due back in court Oct. 30 with a tentative trial date of Feb. 26, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

