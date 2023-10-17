Cooper files lawsuit to overturn GOP Elections Board bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Roy Cooper has filed a lawsuit against GOP legislative leaders in Raleigh today, claiming that their changes to the State Board of Elections and county boards of elections violate the separation of powers that are established in the North Carolina Constitution.

Cooper’s lawsuit claims that the changes, which were part of Senate Bill 749, would gridlock North Carolina elections and violate the separation of powers.

The bill, which Cooper vetoed, establishes an eight-member State Board and four-member county boards, with all members appointed by the General Assembly and an even partisan split.

Under its current configuration, the State Board has five members appointed by the Governor, with at least two members from each major political party.

“The deadlocks that will be created on these new Boards of Elections at the state and local levels likely will reduce early voting and create longer lines at the polls. It will also undermine fair elections and faith in our democracy by sending disputes to our highly partisan legislature and courts,” said Governor Cooper. “Both the Courts and the people have rejected this bad idea and the meaning of our Constitution doesn’t change just because the Supreme Court has new Justices. The Supreme Court should accept the clear precedent and the clear voice of the people and reject the Legislature’s latest attempt to control the election process.”

In 2018, the North Carolina Supreme Court rejected an attempt by the legislature to create an eight-member, evenly-divided State Board of Elections.

Following the 2018 court loss, Legislative leaders tried to amend the State Constitution to do the same thing, but the effort failed a required referendum with voters casting 61% of the votes against the change.

