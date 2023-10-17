College application process gets more affordable this week.

Advertise With Us
Students can apply to colleges/universities at no cost this week through the CFNC website.
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It may feel like the school year just started, but college application deadlines are approaching. Applying for colleges can get pricey, but this week, that stress is being relieved.

Monday kicks off college application week. starting today, students across the state can apply to many colleges in North Carolina for free through the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) website. academic institutions like Pitt Community College (PCC) are excited to see more students seek higher education after high school.

43 colleges and universities along with 58 community colleges in the state are waiving application fees through Friday.

Tanicia Lewis, a student at PCC, says the opportunity to apply to their dream schools and get quality education, without worrying about the price, is something students should take advantage of.

“College application fees were honestly a hit in the face, honestly, like getting the opportunity to basically apply for college without any type of fees is honestly amazing because fees really do get in the way,” Lewis said.

As a first-generation college student, Lewis says it took a lot of hard work to be the first one to do something different in her family and that she would not have found her passion in social work otherwise.

“I know I don’t just be in the house and just be stuck and like not doing anything. I mean you can get so much experience and so much difference. I mean you can really find yourself when you go to college,” she shared.

Academic institutions like PCC are looking forward to seeing more eager students seeking higher education throughout the week.

Brian Jones, PCC assistant vice president of enrollment services, told WITN, “We always see an increase during this week of application because it is a great opportunity for students to consider their future. Higher education credential means better quality of life, it means higher finances for them and their family in the future.”

Students applying through the CFNC website can find the list of colleges and universities with waived fees this week.

The college application fee waiver will not only benefit students graduating high school but also students at community colleges trying to transfer to 4-year colleges or universities.

Students looking for further financial support to pursue higher education can also complete the free application for federal student aid, also known as FAFSA that opens in December.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

