Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cool temps come with sunshine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A steady pattern of high pressure will be in place this week, keeping mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures will gradually rise over the next few days, going from the mid to upper 60s today to the low to mid 70s by Thursday. Northwesterly winds will be steady today, blowing in at 5 to 10 mph. Wind speeds will relax by tomorrow, allowing for a slight shift in the breeze by Thursday and Friday.

The shifting breeze will bring in rain showers along the coast Thursday evening through Friday morning followed by heavier and more widespread showers late Friday night through Saturday morning. The coastal low Thursday-Friday will move in and out quickly while Friday night-Saturday’s rain will last longer and affect more communities. Rainfall totals over the two day stretch will likely range between half an inch to an inch and a half. Temperatures will go from the mid 70s Thursday to the mid 60s by Sunday and Monday. Sunshine, like this week, will be present Sunday through at least Wednesday.

There is one disturbance in the central Atlantic that is showing signs of potential development over the next two days (50% chance) and seven days (80% chance). The system is projected to impact the Leeward Islands later this week. The next name up is Tammy.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.