Boo at the Zoo with It’s a Zoo Life

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina zoo is hosting a spooktacular event for families this Halloween holiday.

It’s a Zoo Life is hosting Boo at the Zoo on October 30th and 31st from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The exotic zoo’s mission is to provide a fun and educational experience that can’t be attained just anywhere.

Boo at the Zoo will have rides, candy, games, and more for attendees to enjoy while also having the opportunity to meet and interact with different animals like a kinkajou.

A kinkajou, also known as a honey bear, is a nocturnal mammal normally found in a tropical rainforest.

The animal is a part of the raccoon family. However, with large eyes, a round head, a tail it uses as a fifth hand when climbing, and a sweet tooth, the unique bear-monkey-like animal feels like it could be made to be the perfect Halloween mascot.

Other animals will also be out for a scary good time including a tortoise “the size of a stop sign,” according to zoo owner, Bobbie Jo Abrams.

They invite people to show up in their costumes as the staff will be dressed up.

There is a $10 entry fee at the door. Rides are included in the $10 admission fee.

