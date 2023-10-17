Bladen County will not offer early or absentee voting this year; community reacts

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In 2023, it seems every election would come with early and absentee voting. That’s not the case this year for municipal elections in Bladen County.

“It hurts people of color because many people that do vote of color are mostly of the older age,” said Reverend Michael McKinley, president of the Bladen County NAACP.

McKinley believes the decision not to have early and absentee voting could lead to voter suppression.

Town leaders in the county say it was a financial decision -- not political.

“We were very concerned to make sure people had the opportunity to vote and such,” Dave Rideout said, the town manager of Elizabethtown. “Based on nobody running against the incumbents and no referendums, it was just being good stewards of taxpayers, money was the decision behind it.”

Bladen County Board of Elections staff members say it would cost the towns and taxpayers more than $6,000 to pay employees to work the polls for early voting.

Wanda Monroe is the Bladen County elections director. She is in agreement that it doesn’t make sense to spend the money for this year’s election.

“Most of the candidates are running unopposed, so it wouldn’t be financially feasible for them to have early voting,” Monroe said.

She’s aware the decision might get some backlash.

“There are some senior citizens who depend on early voting, so it will be an inconvenience to them,” Monroe said.

McKinley says now is simply not the time to make it more difficult to vote.

“Our voting rights are so fragile now. I never thought that I would see a time when it would be that way because our votes are very important,” McKinley said.

Without absentee and early voting, the only way to vote this year in Bladen County is in-person on election day, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Curbside voting will be available.

