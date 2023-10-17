Attorney general hosts youth internet safety town hall for Craven Co. families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Families in Craven County have the opportunity to learn about safe internet practices for their children and social media this Thursday.

Attorney General Josh Stein will be hosting a town hall meeting at the Grover C. Fields Middle School’s Performing Arts Center in New Bern for Craven County parents, caregivers, and educators on the topic of children and their social media use.

This town hall will be Thursday, Oct. 19, at 11:30 a.m.

“I am encouraged that we are openly having conversations on how we can protect our students while they are online actively utilizing social media,” said Dr. Wendy Miller, superintendent of Craven County Schools. “Through this important listening session, I wholeheartedly believe we can harness the power of our community in helping to create meaningful strategies so our children are as safe as possible. Together, our voices are heard and valued, so I extend this important opportunity to our families, caretakers, businesses, and community members.”

Attorney General Stein is hosting this event in conjunction with youth online safety being his top priority, according to his office. He hosted a similar event in Charlotte earlier this year in May.

“We know our kids are struggling with mental health issues, and we know that their time online is contributing,” said Stein. “Parents, teachers – everyone who cares for kids – are on the front lines dealing with these challenges. Their insight is invaluable as we work together to protect young people.”

In order to attend, you must RSVP by email to the Department of Justice Outreach email.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.