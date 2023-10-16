Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool Weather Sticks Around

Mid-70s Late This Week the Warmest Air Over the Next 8 Days
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
By Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cool weather stays in the forecast all of this week and into next week. Mid-70s on Friday are about as warm as it’ll get as most days stay well below average. Overnight temperatures spend most of their time in the 40s and low 50s. We still don’t have to worry about a frost or freeze yet. Our average first freeze dates don’t start until closer to Halloween. Most days look dry too! Can’t rule out a sprinkle or shower along the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds Tuesday but our best chance for more rain increases late this week. Showers start late Thursday and we’ll have more chances for rain and showers Friday/Friday night. Rain chances and higher rainfall amounts may stay along the coast once again. Cool air and drier weather arrive over the weekend sending highs back into the 60s for early next week.

Nothing in the Gulf or Atlantic looks concerning for us here in North Carolina.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

