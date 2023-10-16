Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

The driver was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. (CNN, KOAT, KPNX, @FHP, HIGLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, IRA LATHAM, KRISTIN CLARK, TMX)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a woman who allegedly designed her car to look exactly like their patrol vehicles.

Troopers arrested 28-year-old Iulia Pugachev on Tuesday on accusations the woman had her Dodge Charger modified to look exactly like an FHP car, according to WPLG.

Troopers say Pugachev’s car sported decals for her own security company and a light bar and siren.

At first, Pugachev said she bought the car as it was but then changed her story, allegedly telling troopers she requested a wrap shop recreate the black and tan color scheme because she saw it on a trooper’s vehicle and “fell in love with it.”

Pugachev’s car was impounded. She is facing several charges, including engaging in the imitation of an FHP marked unit, WPLG reports.

The FHP offered the public a friendly but firm reminder on social media that painting a vehicle with the same colors as those used by their vehicles is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says
A home in Greenville's College View Historic District was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire.
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Rosivelte Lopes and Kyle McMikle
Two arrested in connection with Dollar General heists
Weather not deterring people from enjoying Mumfest
People pack downtown New Bern on first day of Mumfest, despite weather conditions

Latest News

Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Eastern Carolina Hospital host ninth annual remembrance ceremony
Eastern Carolina Hospital host ninth annual remembrance ceremony
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has lifted an endangered person advisory for a missing...
Endangered person advisory lifted after 6-year-old Missouri girl found safe
The driver was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. (CNN, KOAT, KPNX, @FHP, HIGLEY UNIFIED...
Take a look: Highway patrol car lookalike busted