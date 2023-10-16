Advertise With Us
WITN’s 2023 Halloween Costume Contest

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the most ghoulish day of the year right around the corner, we want to celebrate your creativity here at WITN.

We’re back for another year of the WITN Halloween Costume Contest.

This time, we want to not only reward you for your hard work – we want to show it off live.

Just head to WITN Contests to get a look at the prizes and submit your best Halloween costume photo before October 19th.

Winners will be invited to WITN News at Sunrise on Friday, October 27th.

We look forward to seeing what everyone comes up with.

