Wilson County mother charged with murdering 5-month-old son

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County mother with a history of child abuse has been charged with murdering a 5-month-old infant.

Raleigh NBC Affiliate WRAL reported Monday that Elyssa Kucharski of Lucama claimed that she found her 5-month-old son Ragnar lying face down and unresponsive at a home on Little Rock Road on September 28.

Deputies went to the home on a welfare check on September 28th and found Kucharski performing CPR on her son.

Deputies continued to perform CPR until paramedics arrived but the baby died at the scene.

According to documents accompanying a search warrant, Kucharski told deputies she woke up from a nap and left her infant sleeping in a bed in an outbuilding, describing she left the door open so she could hear him cry.

Kucharski told deputies she returned to the outbuilding when she realized it was time to give the baby a bottle and said that she found the baby lying facedown and unresponsive.

Records show that Kucharski had previously pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury in 2021 and had surrendered two other children to the Wilson County Department of Social Services.

Kucharski has been charged with murder and failing to report the death of a child.

