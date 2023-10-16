Advertise With Us
University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say

Nic Woodley
Nic Woodley(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A football staff member at a Tennessee university is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to a young girl at Target Sunday.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said Nic Woodley was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest. Woodley is the director of player personnel for the Middle Tennessee State University.

Police said officers responded to the Target on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon in regard to an indecent exposure incident.

Officers said the victim told them Woodley complimented her outfit before removing a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals.

When they responded to the Target to investigate, officers said Woodley avoided them and tried to escape, which led to a charge of resisting arrest.

WSMV reports Woodley was suspended from his position due to the incident.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. “We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

Woodley was released on a $3,000 bond.

