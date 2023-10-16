Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say

A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia...
A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia elementary school overturned Monday morning, officials said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia elementary school overturned Monday morning, officials said.

City of Suffolk spokesperson Jennifer Moore said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Cypress Chapel Road, WAVY-TV reported.

The school bus was headed to Southwestern Elementary School when the crash occurred. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side across much of the road.

The driver and children were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Moore said. School personnel notified the parents of the students involved.

Suffolk is 19 miles southwest of Norfolk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
A home in Greenville's College View Historic District was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire.
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says
Rosivelte Lopes and Kyle McMikle
Two arrested in connection with Dollar General heists
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Latest News

Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Eastern Carolina Hospital host ninth annual remembrance ceremony
Eastern Carolina Hospital host ninth annual remembrance ceremony
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge imposes narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case
USPS employee makes a delivery
Postal Service plans ENC job fairs