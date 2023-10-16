Postal Service plans ENC job fairs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Postal Service says it is planning two job fairs this week in Eastern North Carolina.

Officials with the postal service say that the job fairs are being held as part of a 10-year plan that they call Delivering for America. Officials say that the plan includes investing in new employees through robust training and on-the-job support as well as competitive wages and benefits in addition to career advancement opportunities.

Officials say that the two job fairs will be used to fill immediate openings for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

Postal service personnel will be available to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions.

The first job fair will be held Tuesday, October 17 at Jacksonville’s main post office building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post office is located at 719 New Bridge Street.

The second will be held at Kinston’s main post office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18. The Kinston post office is located at 208 Caswell Street.

Applicants can also apply online at www.usps.com/careers

