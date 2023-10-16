Notable hurricanes that struck Eastern NC in October

Flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 (WMBF)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern NC experiences many tropical cyclones during hurricane season. On average, the state receives at least one hurricane every 3-4 years. This also extends into the quieter months as well. The peak of hurricane season has passed, but we have a few more months to endure. Some of the most memorable tropical cyclones struck North Carolina during the months of August and September. However, there is another month that also featured notable hurricanes across the east.

October brings anticipation of fall, holidays and cooler weather. However, hurricanes can and sometimes strike Eastern NC later in the season. Here is a list of notable hurricanes that struck our region during the month.

Hurricane Matthew remains a powerful category 4 storm as it moves north toward the Greater Antilles. (Source: NOAA)

1. Hurricane Matthew (2016)

The first storm on our list originated as a strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa. The rain cluster intensified when it reached an area with favorable atmospheric conditions. Matthew entered the Caribbean at tropical storm intensity with winds of 50 mph. Over the course of the next 24 hours, Matthew intensified to a Category 5 hurricane with maximum winds of 165 mph as it moved into the Caribbean. Matthew moved northward in two days and caused a lot of damage to Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Matthew is best remembered for producing widespread flooding and torrential rainfall across Eastern NC. Several river gauges surpassed record flood stages that were surpassed by Hurricane Floyd. Maximum sustained winds across Eastern NC were over 50 to 70 mph.

In October 1999, Irene brought impacts to several communities from the Florida to North Carolina coastline (Russell James)

2. Hurricane Irene (1999)

The 1999 Atlantic hurricane season featured multiple systems that impacted Eastern NC. Hurricane Dennis struck a month earlier, producing beach erosion and heavy downpours across the region. Less than two weeks later, Hurricane Floyd struck the region, producing extensive flooding and relentless amounts of rainfall. The tropical systems disrupted the state’s infrastructure, causing swollen rivers and requiring massive cleanups for weeks.

By October 1999, many residents in Eastern NC had to prepare once again for another tropical system to impact the state. Although the system didn’t reach land, Hurricane Irene brought heavy rainfall to the immediate coast, with amounts ranging from 5 to 7 inches. The Tar and Neuse rivers, along with others, flooded again after Hurricane Irene, shortly after reaching major flood levels from Hurricane Floyd.

1968 Hurricane Gladys drove high waves into backyards and sea walls on Tampa's Culbreath Isle. Tribune File Photo LABPREP (|Tampa Bay | Russell James)

3. Hurricane Gladys (1968)

Similar to Hurricane Irene’s track in 1999, Gladys moved parallel to the Eastern NC coast. Although the center of the storm stayed offshore, the western eye wall grazed portions of the Outer Banks. Sustained wind exceeded 50 - 60 mph, with gusts reaching 75 mph near Cape Lookout, and 70 mph in Cape Hatteras.

Rainfall amounts were close to 1 to 3 inches from Greenville to Kinston. New Bern received close to 5 inches of rainfall. Oriental and Morehead City reported close to 7 inches of rainfall.

Gladys served as a reminder to Eastern NC that tropical systems can affect the area well after the peak of hurricane season.

2. Gale of 1878

The Gale of 1878 had significant impacts on Eastern North Carolina, causing widespread destruction and loss in the region. The storm caused floods and damage to many cities, along with heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surges as it moved up the Atlantic coast..

One area heavily affected by the Gale of 1878 in Eastern North Carolina was the Outer Banks. The powerful waves from the storm eroded and destroyed homes, infrastructure, and crops. The storm wreaked havoc on the vulnerable communities, leaving a lasting impact on their lives and livelihoods.

At the Outer Banks, the storm affected other towns and cities along the eastern part of the state. New Bern and Beaufort suffered from flooding and damage to buildings, including homes, businesses, and churches. The storm surge overwhelmed barriers and left many residents displaced and in need of assistance.

The agricultural industry of Eastern North Carolina also suffered greatly as a result of the Gale of 1878. Heavy rains and floods damaged crops, leading to significant losses for farmers and exacerbating the economic impact of the storm. Recovery and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of the storm was challenging for the affected communities.

The Gale of 1878 underscored Eastern North Carolina’s susceptibility to tropical systems and emphasized the significance of being ready and resilient. Eastern NC made efforts in the following years to improve mitigation efforts, such as building stronger sea wells and reinforcing infrastructure, to mitigate the impact of future storms.

Damage from Hurricane Hazel in Calabash, NC (The | Russell James)

1. Hurricane Hazel (1954)

Considered to be the benchmark storm for the state of North Carolina, Hazel made landfall in Eastern NC on October 15, 1954. It was one of the most destructive hurricanes to hit the states, causing widespread devastation, particularly here across the eastern part of our state.

The hurricane caused heavy rains, strong winds over 100-125 mph, and a destructive storm surge that led to widespread flooding along the coast and in low-lying areas. Some locations experienced storm surges as high as 18 feet, which wiped away entire beachfront communities. Long Beach, NC had only five residencies remaining, after the storm surge impacted the town.

In addition, Hazel’s strong winds knocked down trees and power lines, triggering extensive power outages across the region. Hurricane Hazel reshaped much of the North Carolina coastline, with sand drifts as high as 30 ft from North Topsail Beach to Morehead City.

In terms of human impact, Hurricane Hazel claimed the lives of over 400 people in North Carolina alone. The storm also caused significant economic losses, estimated at millions of dollars at the time.

The devastation caused by Hurricane Hazel prompted significant changes in terms of disaster preparedness and response in North Carolina. Hurricane Hazel highlighted the importance of early warning systems, evacuations plans, and improved building codes to withstand future hurricanes.

These storms serve as a remainder to always be on the lookout for rapidly changing weather conditions. While Eastern NC will be spared some years from tropical cyclone impacts, the risk is not zero. There is no way of predicting a hurricane strike, several weeks to months out in advance. That is why anytime a system forms in the Atlantic, monitor it! Stay tuned to the WITN First Alert Weather Team and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information. Also be sure to create a hurricane preparedness plan, that way you and your family can be safe when the next big one hits.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.