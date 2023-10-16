Advertise With Us
North Carolina Aquarium hosts free Halloween-themed event Oct. 28

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Families across the East can take a free spooky plunge with the North Carolina Aquarium this Halloween.

The aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is hosting a Halloween event on October 28 called “Phantom Seas: Legends and Lore”. This free event will be covered with ticket admission or membership reservation for the day and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors of all ages can explore the haunted aquarium, listen to ghost stories, visit the haunted swamp and mermaid cove, and hear about North Carolina folk tales and legends, according to a news release.

Staff will host stations for trick-or-treating, carnival game booths set up for the whole day, and crafts, animal encounters, and other events at certain times.

“Halloween is a favorite holiday for many people, so we wanted to create an event that would be fun for everyone that walks through our doors,” said Sarah Wright, aquarium educator. “Phantom Seas has lots of room to grow in the next few years. In the future, we hope to include a theater show, costume contest, and much more.”

This event is replacing the aquarium’s toddler-only event, Preschool Pumpkin Patch, and the former Trick-or-Treat: Under the Sea event. There will be a special room for little children to explore and play safely, the aquarium says.

Tickets can be bought online through the aquarium’s ticket page.

