Lenoir County teacher resigns after sex charge with student in Jones County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A middle school teacher has resigned after being charged with a sex crime involving a student in a neighboring county.

Logan Clark, of Pink Hill, was arrested Thursday by Jones County deputies for indecent liberties with a student.

The 23-year-old Clark was a student teacher/substitute teacher at Jones Senior High School this spring. Deputies did not say when the offense happened, but we do know it occurred in Jones County.

Lenoir County Schools this afternoon confirmed that Clark was a first-year agriculture education teacher at Contentnea-Savannah School. He started at the K-8 school in August and was suspended on Friday, according to a school system spokesman.

The Pink Hill man subsequently resigned, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said there is no investigation involving Clark in Lenoir County.

Jones County deputies said on Friday they were still working with the district attorney to see if any additional charges would be filed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.