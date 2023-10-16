Advertise With Us
High-ranking New Bern gang member sentenced to over 19 years in federal prison

According to the district attorney's office William "Santana" Wilson of New Bern was sentenced...
According to the district attorney's office William "Santana" Wilson of New Bern was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months in federal prison.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The United States District Attorney’s Office in Raleigh said that a high-ranking gang member from Eastern North Carolina was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison on Monday.

According to the district attorney’s office William “Santana” Wilson of New Bern was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and aiding and abetting.

The district attorney’s office said that Wilson was one of the highest-ranking Blood gang members in Craven County and had a reputation for using fear and intimidation.

Court documents and evidence from the trial showed that on January 13, 2019, Craven County Sheriff’s Office Deputies went to one of Wilson’s drug stash houses at the Gracie Farms trailer park in Craven County after getting a call about shots being fired there. When they arrived deputies said they found that Coriana Cox had been killed as people shot into the trailer.

Court documents also showed that during the homicide investigation, deputies found fentanyl in the trailer.

On April 2, 2019, Wilson was arrested in Greenville for a probation violation and that Wilson had attempted to alter his appearance, was in possession of a Florida Driver’s license in the name of “Akiz Jackman,” and had a suitcase that contained more than $30,000.

Court documents showed that Wilson had used a recorded jail phone to arrange for someone to pick up heroin from New Jersey for distribution in Eastern North Carolina.

“We are committed to keeping our streets safe from the destructive influence of gang activity and the deadly impact of fentanyl trafficking. Today’s sentencing is a clear message to those who engage in such criminal enterprises will face the full force of the law. We will relentlessly protect our communities and ensure justice is served,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

