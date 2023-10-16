Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Former ECU running back Mitchell made NFL Debut Sunday for Baltimore Ravens

Played special teams, unit recovered fumble
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU star running back Keaton Mitchell made his NFL debut on Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens beat the Titans 24-16 in a game played in London, England.

Mitchell played with the special teams unit and was part of the group pinning the returner as they recovered a fumble. He is number 34.

Mitchell injured his shoulder in the preseason and started the season on injured reserve. He was cleared a week ago and now will see if he can make it an every week thing for the Ravens.

Baltimore leads the AFC North at 4-2. Circle November 5th because you may see former ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers and Keaton on the same field as the Seattle Seahawks visit the Ravens.

Ahlers re-signed with the Seahawks practice squad last week. Both quarterback ahead of him are nursing injuries.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
A home in Greenville's College View Historic District was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire.
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says
Rosivelte Lopes and Kyle McMikle
Two arrested in connection with Dollar General heists
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Latest News

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after...
Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas, clinches Championship 4 berth
Carolina built an early lead on Sunday, but couldn't keep up with the Dolphins' elite offense...
Young, Panthers show flashes of potential but remain winless after 42-21 loss at Miami
17th ranked Duke defeats NC State
12th ranked UNC football takes down 25th ranked Miami to stay undefeated