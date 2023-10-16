Former ECU running back Mitchell made NFL Debut Sunday for Baltimore Ravens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU star running back Keaton Mitchell made his NFL debut on Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens beat the Titans 24-16 in a game played in London, England.

Mitchell played with the special teams unit and was part of the group pinning the returner as they recovered a fumble. He is number 34.

SPECIAL TEAMS BABY❗️



Tune in on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/0eiJfFyFnC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 15, 2023

Mitchell injured his shoulder in the preseason and started the season on injured reserve. He was cleared a week ago and now will see if he can make it an every week thing for the Ravens.

Baltimore leads the AFC North at 4-2. Circle November 5th because you may see former ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers and Keaton on the same field as the Seattle Seahawks visit the Ravens.

Ahlers re-signed with the Seahawks practice squad last week. Both quarterback ahead of him are nursing injuries.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.