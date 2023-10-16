ECU receives $500,000 to support communities with pollution prevention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University received grant funding to support disadvantaged communities in the East with pollution prevention.

ECU’s Center for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Engineering, or CSE3, received a half-million dollar grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This funding will go to support the University’s pollution prevention program for disadvantaged communities.

ECU calls this project “Advancing Environmental Justice in Disadvantaged N.C. Communities through Pollution Prevention and Technical Assistance for Manufacturing Facilities”.

CSE3 staff and students will practice their expertise in clean energy, waste reduction, and clean production and assess the use of resources by facilities in these communities, says ECU. Specialized training and discussion groups will focus on the best strategies to form and adopt for pollution prevention as well.

“The ultimate objective is to significantly enhance human health and the environment at the local level, ultimately contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future,” said Dr. Tarek Abdel-Salam, CSE3 director and associate dean for research for the College of Engineering and Technology.

Abdel-Salam said this project aligns with ECU’s mission of public service and regional transformation.

