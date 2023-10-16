Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina Hospital host ninth annual remembrance ceremony

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CarolinaEast Medical Center perinatal loss and Bereavement committee hosted its ninth annual National Day of Remembrance ceremony.

October is nationally designated as pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. To raise awareness, CarolinaEast holds a remembrance ceremony every year to support families who have experienced the loss of a child. This day provides an opportunity for families to come together and support one another during this tough time.

“We really want to remember these babies and help celebrate the lives; no matter how brief life is, it matters,” nurse manager Shawn Klabo of CarolinaEast said.

This event welcomed everyone to come light candles in memory and demonstrate compassion for those who are mourning the loss of their child.

Heather and Shane Ecklund lost their son Asher in May last year, and having support from other people makes you less alone.

“The other parents that are coming, and I get to see what it means to pick up a pinwheel and have their baby remembered cause there is nothing like feeling like you’re the only one that remembers,” Heather Ecklund said.

The National Day of Remembrance ceremony is an event that helps families move forward with a sense of peace. This is the ninth annual year that CarolinaEast Medical Center has hosted, but they continue to see supportive families that come together.

