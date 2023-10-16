Duke 2nd, UNC 19th in Men’s Preseason AP top 25 basketball poll
Blue Devils receive 11 first-place votes
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Record PtsPrv
1. Kansas (46) 0-0 15484
2. Duke (11) 0-0 146612
3. Purdue (3) 0-0 14363
4. Michigan St. (1) 0-0 1346-
5. Marquette 0-0 12836
6. UConn (2) 0-0 124310
7. Houston 0-0 11172
8. Creighton 0-0 1099-
9. Tennessee 0-0 103220
10. FAU 0-0 101125
11. Gonzaga 0-0 8309
12. Arizona 0-0 7768
13. Miami 0-0 75016
14. Arkansas 0-0 685-
15. Texas A&M 0-0 59717
16. Kentucky 0-0 530-
17. San Diego St. 0-0 52918
18. Texas 0-0 4935
19. North Carolina 0-0 474-
20. Baylor 0-0 43111
21. Southern Cal 0-0 427-
22. Villanova 0-0 395-
23. Saint Mary’s 0-0 33519
24. Alabama 0-0 1631
25. Illinois 0-0 104-
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John’s 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.
