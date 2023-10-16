Advertise With Us
Duke 2nd, UNC 19th in Men’s Preseason AP top 25 basketball poll

Blue Devils receive 11 first-place votes
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity spending more on male athletes on average than female ones according a second review. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 153-page report Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021 that includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record PtsPrv

1. Kansas (46) 0-0 15484

2. Duke (11) 0-0 146612

3. Purdue (3) 0-0 14363

4. Michigan St. (1) 0-0 1346-

5. Marquette 0-0 12836

6. UConn (2) 0-0 124310

7. Houston 0-0 11172

8. Creighton 0-0 1099-

9. Tennessee 0-0 103220

10. FAU 0-0 101125

11. Gonzaga 0-0 8309

12. Arizona 0-0 7768

13. Miami 0-0 75016

14. Arkansas 0-0 685-

15. Texas A&M 0-0 59717

16. Kentucky 0-0 530-

17. San Diego St. 0-0 52918

18. Texas 0-0 4935

19. North Carolina 0-0 474-

20. Baylor 0-0 43111

21. Southern Cal 0-0 427-

22. Villanova 0-0 395-

23. Saint Mary’s 0-0 33519

24. Alabama 0-0 1631

25. Illinois 0-0 104-

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John’s 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

