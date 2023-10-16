Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dolly Parton will perform at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game

FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys...
FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton is pitching in to help the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

The country music legend will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle kick-off fundraiser.

Parton will ring the traditional Salvation Army holiday bell to jump-start the holiday giving season.

Cowboy fans are also hoping her performance will help them overcome a run of bad luck.

Last year’s performance by the Jonas Brothers lifted them to a 7-2 record when big stars perform at halftime.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
A home in Greenville's College View Historic District was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire.
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says
Rosivelte Lopes and Kyle McMikle
Two arrested in connection with Dollar General heists
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Latest News

Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Home in Greenville historic district damaged in Sunday fire
Eastern Carolina Hospital host ninth annual remembrance ceremony
Eastern Carolina Hospital host ninth annual remembrance ceremony
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge imposes narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case
USPS employee makes a delivery
Postal Service plans ENC job fairs