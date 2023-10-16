Advertise With Us
DEPUTIES: Facebook scam involving crochet animals foiled in Pitt County

Tabitha Paganelli was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Franklin County woman has been charged in connection to a Facebook scam in Pitt County.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they were notified of a Facebook scam where a Pitt County woman had ordered crochet animals from someone on the popular social media platform, but the order had never been fulfilled.

According to deputies, the victim tried to resolve the problem but the seller cut off all communications.

Deputies say they were able to identify 27-year-old Tabitha Paganelli of Youngsville as the seller. Deputies say they took out warrants charging Paganelli with felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Paganelli was arrested on October 7th by deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at her workplace in Bunn, which is also in Franklin County.

Paganelli was taken to the Franklin County jail where she was released after posting a $5000 secured bond.

