Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies to start the week

Daytime highs will hold at a comfortable level over the next few days
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A steady pattern of high pressure will be in place this week, keeping mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures will gradually rise over the next few days, going from the low to mid 60s today to the low to mid 70s by Thursday. Northwesterly winds will be steady today, blowing in at 7 to 15 mph. Wind speeds will relax by Wednesday, allowing for a slight shift in the breeze by Thursday and Friday.

The shifting breeze will bring in rain showers along the coast Friday followed by heavier and more widespread showers Saturday. The coastal low Friday will move in and out quickly while Saturday’s rain will last longer and put down more rain. Rainfall totals over the two day stretch will likely range between half an inch to an inch and a half. Temperatures will go from the low 70s Friday to the mid 60s by Sunday and Monday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

