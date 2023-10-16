Advertise With Us
Carteret Co. announces temporary closure of courthouse parking lot

(Carteret County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The parking lot to the Carteret County courthouse will close temporarily starting tomorrow for improvements.

Carteret County officials said that the courthouse parking lot at the intersection of Turner Street and Cedar Street in downtown Beaufort is being closed to repave the lot, realign parking lines, and other improvements designed to make the parking lot safer and more accommodating.

Officials are encouraging courthouse visitors to use nearby public parking areas and to plan for possible delays in their commutes.

“While we understand this may cause some inconvenience for visitors in the coming weeks, upon completion of the project, accessing and navigating the parking lot will be considerably easier,” said Assistant County Manager Gene Foxworth.

The project is scheduled to be completed in December.

