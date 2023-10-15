Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Below normal temperatures expected as cool air grips the east.

Mild days, chilly nights anticipated through midweek.
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cool and crisp autumn air-mass entrenched over Eastern NC, will promote cooler than average temperatures during the afternoon hours, along with a few chilly nights ahead. If you are a fan of the autumn weather, break out the turtlenecks, pumpkin spice latte and cider. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s to start off the week, along with 40s at night.

High pressure will start to move over Eastern NC late Tuesday evening, clearing the clouds and shifting the winds to the south. Following the transition, high temperatures will gradually warm up to the lower 70s.

Later in the week a coastal low may develop by the weekend, boosting rain chances as our highs return back to the upper 60s to low 70s. The best day to see any rainfall is late Friday night into Saturday.

