Rocky Mount police ask for help identifying stabbing suspect

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - DO YOU KNOW ME? Police in Rocky Mount are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in a stabbing on Saturday.

According to police the stabbing happened Saturday at Mike’s Food Mart on West Raleigh Boulevard when the man in the picture got into a fight with a 36-year-old man who they found with a stab wound at the scene.

Police said the man told them he did not the man who stabbed him and they say that he is not cooperating with them to help identify the man.

The stabbing victim was taken to UNC Health Nash for treatment.

Rocky Mount police are asking for anyone who knows who the man shown in the picture is to please contact them at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.