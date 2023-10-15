Advertise With Us
Residents left without home after fire

Greenville fire/rescue called to house fire.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four people are left without a home after a fire in Greenville on Sunday.

According to Battalion Chief Bryant Beddard, Greenville Fire/Rescue crews were called to a structure fire on 407 S. Library St around 3:45.

There are no injuries reported, according to officials. Greenville police also assisted at the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

