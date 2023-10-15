Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A mix of clouds and sun develops today as temperatures remain seasonable

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the clouds and rain we experienced Saturday, the ENC viewing areas intervals of clouds and sunshine will end the weekend, as few areas could see a light sprinkle along the coastal communities. Temperatures stay in the mid 60s and overnight lows stay near 50°, as the humidity will remain not as high.

The upcoming week features below normal temperatures, as we are halfway through the month, with partly to mostly sunny skies. The normal high for this time of year is 76°. Night time temperatures remain in the mid 40s to near 50°, with calm winds.

As for when the area will see rain again, a storm system looks to move in by the weekend, as our highs return back to the upper 60s to low 70s. The best day to see any rainfall is late Friday night into Saturday.

