Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A mix of clouds and sun develops today as temperatures remain seasonable

Clouds and breezy today; Calmer start to the week ahead
WITN
WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the clouds and rain we experienced Saturday, the ENC viewing areas intervals of clouds and sunshine will end the weekend, as few areas could see a light sprinkle along the coastal communities. Temperatures stay in the mid 60s and overnight lows stay near 50°, as the humidity will remain not as high.

The upcoming week features below normal temperatures, as we are halfway through the month, with partly to mostly sunny skies. The normal high for this time of year is 76°. Night time temperatures remain in the mid 40s to near 50°, with calm winds.

As for when the area will see rain again, a storm system looks to move in by the weekend, as our highs return back to the upper 60s to low 70s. The best day to see any rainfall is late Friday night into Saturday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosivelte Lopes and Kyle McMikle
Two arrested in connection with Dollar General heists
Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Don’t miss solar eclipse “ring of fire” this weekend
Logan Clark
Former Jones County student teacher arrested on sex charge with student
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
Tex Coward
Coward facing 16 drug charges in two counties

Latest News

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers exit the coast tonight; Clouds linger into Sunday
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers exit the coast tonight; Clouds linger into Sunday
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers exit the coast tonight; Clouds linger into Sunday
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1014
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1014
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms today; Clearing out Sunday with calm conditions