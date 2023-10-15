17th ranked Duke defeats NC State

DURHAM, NC (Duke Athletics) – No. 17 Duke scored the game’s final 24 points, including a pair of explosive touchdown plays, to beat NC State, 24-3, Saturday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0) remained unblemished in ACC play by allowing just three points on a 57-yard field goal on the Wolfpack’s opening possession. NC State slipped to 4-3, 1-2 in its first visit to Durham since 2013.

Redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV made his first career start at quarterback in place of injured starter Riley Leonard and threw for a pair of touchdowns, including a 69-yard strike to redshirt senior Jalon Calhoun that gave Duke the lead for good at 7-3 with 6:26 left in the first quarter.

Graduate Jordan Waters capped the scoring with a rumbling, 83-yard touchdown on the Blue Devils’ first possession of the second half – a play that was tied for the third-longest touchdown run in program history.

The defense, which entered the game as the nation’s fourth best, allowing just 11.2 points per game, yielded Duke’s fewest points in an ACC game since a 31-3 win over Virginia on Sept. 27, 2008. It marked NC State’s fewest points scored since a 41-0 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4, 2014.

How It Happened

The Wolfpack started the scoring by converting on a 57-yard field goal just 38 seconds into the game after intercepting the Blue Devils on their opening drive.

Duke responded a few minutes later with a two-play, 90-yard drive, highlighted by Calhoun’s 69-yard touchdown reception from Belin IV to push the Blue Devils in front, 7-3.

The home side added 10 additional points before halftime following a career-long 52-yard field goal from Todd Pelino and an eight-yard touchdown reception from Jeremiah Hasley , the first score of his career.

Waters closed out the scoring with a career-long 83-yard jaunt to ultimately seal the win, 24-3.

Notables

The Blue Devils scored on the first play of two drives during the game, marking the first time Duke did so since Sept. 27, 2019, against Virginia Tech.

Belin IV finished 4-of-12 passing for 107 yards with two touchdowns.

Waters registered his second career 100-plus yard rushing game.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Tre Freeman recorded a career-high 15 tackles and tallied his first career interception.

The last Duke player to register 15-plus tackles in a game was Shaka Heyward (16) against North Carolina A&T on September 10, 2021.

The Blue Devil defense recorded a season-high four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Duke only allowed three points in the game, marking the fewest points allowed in an ACC game since a 31-3 win over Virginia on Sept. 27, 2008.

Up Next

The Blue Devils travel to Tallahassee on Saturday, October 21 for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with unbeaten and No. 4 ranked Florida State on ABC.

NC State hosts Clemson next Saturday. Time to be determined.

